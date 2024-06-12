Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, a prominent figure in Punjabi cinema and the Bollywood music industry, is set to make an appearance on the American talk show "The Tonight Show," presented by Jimmy Fallon. The episode will air on June 17, marking Dosanjh's debut on NBC's long-running show that airs weeknights in the United States.

Currently on the North American leg of his 'Dil-Luminati Tour', Dosanjh took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the news with his fans. His post quickly garnered attention, reflecting his widespread popularity and the anticipation for his appearance on the high-profile show.

Dosanjh's participation in "The Tonight Show" represents a noteworthy crossover into mainstream American media, showcasing his talent to a broader audience and highlighting his growing international influence.