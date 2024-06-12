Diljit Dosanjh to debut on Jimmy Fallon's 'The Tonight Show'
Diljit Dosanjh, the renowned actor-singer, is set to make his debut on 'The Tonight Show' with Jimmy Fallon. This appearance signifies a major milestone in his career, introducing him to a broader American audience.
- Diljit Dosanjh to debut on 'The Tonight Show' with Jimmy Fallon on June 17
- Currently on his 'Dil-Luminati Tour' in North America, Dosanjh shared the news on Instagram
- The appearance marks a significant step in his growing international influence
Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, a prominent figure in Punjabi cinema and the Bollywood music industry, is set to make an appearance on the American talk show "The Tonight Show," presented by Jimmy Fallon. The episode will air on June 17, marking Dosanjh's debut on NBC's long-running show that airs weeknights in the United States.
Currently on the North American leg of his 'Dil-Luminati Tour', Dosanjh took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the news with his fans. His post quickly garnered attention, reflecting his widespread popularity and the anticipation for his appearance on the high-profile show.
Dosanjh's participation in "The Tonight Show" represents a noteworthy crossover into mainstream American media, showcasing his talent to a broader audience and highlighting his growing international influence.
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today