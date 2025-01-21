Diljit Dosanjh's highly anticipated biopic Punjab 95, originally set for release on February 7, has been delayed. The film, based on the life of Sikh activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who disappeared in 1995, will now have to wait for an undisclosed release date.

Diljit shared the news on Instagram, expressing regret over the delay: "We are very sorry, and it pains us to inform you that the movie Punjab 95 will not release on 7th Feb due to circumstances beyond our control," he posted alongside an image of Khalra.

Directed by Honey Trehan and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Punjab 95 tells the story of Khalra, who became known for exposing human rights violations during Punjab’s militancy era. Fans hoping for an early release will now have to wait a bit longer to experience the film’s powerful narrative.

In the meantime, Diljit is set to star in Border 2, which started shooting in December 2024. This action-packed sequel, directed by Anurag Singh, will see a star-studded cast with Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty joining Diljit in key roles. Scheduled for release on January 23, 2026, Border 2 promises to be a cinematic spectacle, continuing the legacy of the original Border film, which portrayed the 1971 India-Pakistan war.