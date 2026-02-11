Diplo calls BTS ‘biggest band in the world’, labels Arirang ‘craziest’ project of his career

Music producer and DJ Diplo has confirmed a collaboration with global K-pop group BTS, describing their forthcoming album Arirang as “the craziest album ever” and predicting it will “shock the world”.

The 47-year-old said the group’s fifth studio album, due for release on March 20, is already setting records. “The album’s been crazy,” he said. “I think it’s the biggest pre-sale of all time, and they’re the biggest band in the world.”

The seven-member group — Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook — are returning with their first full-length group project in nearly four years. Diplo said he felt “lucky” to work with them, calling it an honour “to have them trust me and do some awesome music” during his three-decade career. He added that the project is “the biggest thing I’ve ever done.”

Detailing their studio sessions, the producer highlighted the members’ direct involvement in the creative process. “They’re so hands-on. They’re so creative,” he said. Praising Jungkook, 28, he added: “No auto-tune, perfect voice. Funny as hell.”

“They rap, they do everything. They’re like the real deal,” he said.

Diplo also dismissed suggestions that K-pop is aimed only at younger audiences. “Those are grown men. They’re in their 30s. They’ve been in the Army. They’ve lived life. Those are real dudes. And they dance better than any of us,” he said, joking that “they smell really good”.

Arirang marks BTS’ first group album since their 2022 hiatus, undertaken to complete South Korea’s mandatory military service. During that period, members released solo projects before confirming their reunion during a livestream on July 1 last year.

“Since it will be a group album, it will reflect each member’s thoughts and ideas. We’re approaching the album with the same mindset we had when we first started,” the group said at the time, announcing plans for a tour following the release.

Their previous album, Proof, was issued in June 2022.

Arirang is scheduled to arrive on March 20, with two behind-the-scenes specials set to premiere on Netflix the same week.