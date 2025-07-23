Director Amit Rai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji biopic with Shahid Kapoor shelved amid industry challenges

In a surprising turn of events, director Amit Rai has confirmed the shelving of his much-anticipated historical biopic on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, which was set to star Shahid Kapoor in the titular role. While specific reasons for the decision remain undisclosed, Rai candidly addressed the broader challenges within the film industry in a recent interview, expressing deep disappointment over the project's cancellation.

Rai, who received critical and commercial acclaim for his 2023 film OMG 2, revealed that despite the film grossing over ?180 crore at the box office, the systemic hurdles in the industry continue to stifle creativity and passion.

"The system is so cruel", Rai remarked. "Even if you have proved your mettle with a ?180 crore film, it's not enough. How is a director supposed to work here, under these systems of casting, production, star, and management? You live with a story for five years, and within minutes, somebody writes a five-pager, pointing out what is wrong and what is right in the film".

Frustrated but undeterred, the director announced that he would now independently produce his next venture. The upcoming film will feature a collaboration with Hungarian cinematographer M1te Herba and action and motion-capture expert Isaac Hamon, signaling Rai's ambition to blend strong storytelling with innovative visual techniques.

Notably, OMG 2 stars Pankaj Tripathi and Akshay Kumar have expressed interest in working with Rai again. Tripathi is already onboard for the new project, while Kumar is in discussions. Rai praised both actors for their integrity and willingness to be part of cinema that reflects societal truths rather than just commercial viability.

"An actor will only do what's working at the box office. Very few actors were honest with me. Sometimes, they weren't interested in being part of a film that's speaking the truth about society, and instead wanted to do a love story", Rai said.

OMG 2, which tackled issues of sex education and social conservatism, resonated with audiences despite facing stiff competition from the blockbuster Gadar 2. The film’s success underscored Rai’s belief in content-driven cinema and strengthened his resolve to pursue stories that challenge norms.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor, who was slated to play the Maratha warrior king in Rai’s shelved biopic, was last seen in Deva opposite Pooja Hegde. The actor is now reportedly gearing up for a sequel to the 2012 romantic drama Cocktail, alongside Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna.

Though the Shivaji project may no longer be moving forward, Amit Rai's commitment to powerful storytelling remains unwavering. With a new film on the horizon and continued support from seasoned actors, the director is poised to continue shaping socially relevant narratives — on his own term