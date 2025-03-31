Filmmaker Sanoj Mishra, known for offering a film role to viral personality Monalisa, has been arrested following the Delhi High Court’s rejection of his bail plea in a rape case. The 45-year-old director was taken into custody on March 30, 2024, by Delhi Police in Ghaziabad after extensive surveillance and intelligence tracking.

Mishra, who lives in Mumbai with his family, is accused by a 28-year-old woman of sexually assaulting her repeatedly over four years. The complainant, an aspiring actress from a small town, claimed she was in a live-in relationship with Mishra in Mumbai during that time. She further alleged that he forced her to undergo three abortions and later refused to marry her, breaking his promise.

An FIR was lodged on March 6, 2024, under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, including rape, assault, causing miscarriage without consent, and criminal intimidation. The woman reaffirmed her allegations in a statement recorded under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). Police also gathered medical evidence from Muzaffarnagar related to the alleged abortions.

The case escalated following an incident on February 18, 2025, when Mishra allegedly took the woman to Hotel Shiva in Delhi’s Nabi Karim area. He is accused of engaging in sexual relations with her before abandoning her, leading to the police complaint.

After tracking Mishra’s movements, authorities arrested him and placed him in custody at the Nabi Karim Police Station. His arrest has sparked discussions on exploitation in the entertainment industry, as investigations continue.