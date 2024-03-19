Kiara Advani looked amazing in a light blue gown when she arrived at an awards ceremony last night. Her evening wear will bring to mind Jasmine from "Alladin." Another observation made by fans was that the actor had a Disney princess appearance.



On March 18, Kiara had an amazing appearance as her "outfit of the night," sporting a blue cut-out gown. She added a ring and earcuffs to complete the outfit. She wore her hair in a neat bun. But it was her luscious lips and striking eyes that made the difference. Lakshmi Lehr did her hair.

Oh, here's a look at Disney princess Jasmine for context:

In the meantime, Kiara Advani and Ranveer Singh will co-star in "Don 3."In the most recent 'Don' movie starring Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra performed the role.

Producer Farhan Akhtar welcomed Kiara Advani to the 'Don' team and wrote, "Welcome to the Don universe Kiara Advani...#Don3 (sic)."

"Don 3," which is produced by Farhan Akhtar, is expected to be another thrilling film that sets the stage for an amazing cinematic adventure. Other than this, Kiara's most recent appearance was in the Kartik Aaryan film "Satyaprem Ki Katha." She received praise from critics for the picture. She also has 'Game Changer' with Ram Charan in addition to that.