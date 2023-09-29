Disney+ Hostar will follow Netflix's lead and forbid users from revealing their password with anybody outside the home. The major streaming service recently informed Canadian members of revisions to its subscriber agreement through email. The business said in the email that it is revising its policy and establishing new conditions, including the implementation of limitations on account sharing for users beginning November 1.

While Disney has not provided more details on its plan to enforce its password crackdown policy, in the mail it pointed that it will enforce stricter rules against the practice of sharing accounts. "We're implementing restrictions on your ability to share your account or login credentials outside of your household," reads the extract of the email shared by The Verge.

Disney even updated its help center which specifies, "You may not share your subscription outside of your household."

Well, the business mentions that it will keep an eye on subscribing customers' accounts in the recently amended portion of the Canadian subscriber agreement called "Account Sharing." The account will either be restricted or shut off completely if any breaches of the rules are discovered.

"Unless otherwise permitted by your Service Tier, you may not share your subscription outside of your household ...If we determine that you have violated this Agreement, we may limit or terminate access to the Service and/or take any other steps as permitted by this Agreement", reads the agreement.

All these changes will take effect across Canada starting from November 1st, "for whom the updated Subscriber Agreement will be effective on their next billing date, on or after November 1st, 2023."

While Disney+ is initiating its crackdown on password sharing in Canada, the company is expected to roll out the new policy in other countries as well, including India.