Disney+ Hotstar unveiled the teaser of its forthcoming crime thriller series 'Bad Cop' on Friday, May 31, teasing audiences with a glimpse into the intense narrative set to unfold.

Headlined by acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and versatile actor Gulshan Devaiah, the series promises a gripping storyline intertwined with intriguing characters.

The teaser introduces Anurag Kashyap in a formidable guise, portraying a character reminiscent of a gangster, wielding a gun, smoking, and exhibiting a sinister demeanor.

Meanwhile, Gulshan Devaiah returns to the screen as Karan, a cop with a complex persona, including a darker alter ego named Arjun.

Drawing parallels to the 1995 Bollywood classic 'Karan Arjun,' starring Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, the series seems poised to deliver a dynamic blend of crime and psychological drama.

The collaboration between Anurag Kashyap and Gulshan Devaiah traces back to the former's 2010 film 'The Girl In Yellow Boots,' marking a longstanding creative association between the duo.

Anurag Kashyap, reflecting on his role in 'Bad Cop,' expressed the challenges and excitement of portraying a villainous character, citing the character Kazbe as "dreadful, eccentric, nefarious, and a quintessential villain." He praised the direction of Aditya Datt and highlighted the collaboration with Disney+ Hotstar and Fremantle India as remarkable.

Gulshan Devaiah, discussing his role, emphasized the entertainment quotient of 'Bad Cop' and the unique character dynamics it offers.

He acknowledged the physical demands of the role, particularly in the action sequences, which presented a challenge due to his unfamiliarity with such performances.

Directed by Aditya Datt, 'Bad Cop' also stars Harleen Sethi in a pivotal role, promising a captivating viewing experience for audiences.

Additionally, Gulshan Devaiah is set to feature in 'Ulajh,' while Anurag Kashyap gears up for the release of his directorial venture, 'Kennedy.'

The exact release date of 'Bad Cop' is yet to be disclosed, with the trailer expected to provide further insight into the series' narrative and characters.