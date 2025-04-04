Disney revealed the first footage from James Cameron’s upcoming film Avatar: Fire and Ash at CinemaCon, giving theatre owners an exclusive look at the next chapter in the record-breaking franchise.

The footage, introduced by Cameron in a pre-recorded video, highlighted the film’s emotional depth and its promise of an epic conclusion to the trilogy.

The preview introduced the Ash People, a formidable new Na’vi clan, alongside returning characters Jake Sully and Neytiri. Actress Zoe Saldana, who reprises her role as Neytiri, took the stage to introduce the clip, describing how Fire and Ash expands the world of Pandora with the addition of two new clans: the Wind Traders and the Ash People.

Running for approximately three minutes, the footage opened with Neytiri telling Jake, “The strength of the ancestors is here.” It then transitioned into an intense battle sequence, featuring Jake urging Neytiri to release her hatred. The preview ended with a solemn warning: “We cannot defeat this enemy that comes from the stars.”

Cameron, confident in the film’s scale and storytelling, assured audiences that it’s “really f***ing cool” and predicted they would “love it.” Avatar: Fire and Ash is slated for release on December 19 and is expected to be a major box office draw for Disney.

The Avatar franchise continues to be a global phenomenon. The original Avatar (2009) remains the highest-grossing film of all time with $2.9 billion in worldwide earnings. Its sequel, The Way of Water (2022), amassed $2.3 billion, securing its place as the third highest-grossing film in history.

Cameron has hinted that Fire and Ash will have a longer runtime than The Way of Water, which was 3 hours and 12 minutes. The film’s official description teases a gripping narrative centered around Jake and Neytiri’s family, their struggles with loss, and their confrontation with the Ash People.

The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Britain Dalton, Jack Champion, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Stephen Lang, Giovanni Ribisi, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Matt Gerald, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Bailey Bass, Jemaine Clement, and David Thewlis.

Cameron’s vision for the Avatar saga extends beyond this installment, with Avatar 4 set for release on December 21, 2029, and Avatar 5 scheduled for December 19, 2031.