Disney Animation Studios has unveiled the first glimpse of "Moana 2", showcasing 30 minutes of footage at their Burbank headquarters. The sequel, set three years after the original blockbuster, promises an epic journey as Moana answers a mysterious ancestral call.

Fresh challenges await the beloved wayfinder, including a high-stakes confrontation with the notorious Kakamora tribe. "The opening song welcomes viewers back with explosive energy," revealed co-director Jason Hand during the preview event.

Co-director Dana Ledoux Miller emphasized Moana's character development: "She faces tough decisions as a maturing leader, learning that every choice carries weight."

What started as a streaming series concept transformed into a full theatrical release. "The story demanded a grander scale," explained co-writer Jared Bush.

Fans will recognise familiar voices, with Auli'i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson reprising their roles as Moana and Maui. Grammy winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear have crafted new musical numbers for the soundtrack, with the opening sequence already generating buzz after its Annecy Animation Festival debut.

"Moana 2" sails into theatres on November 27, marking another chapter in Disney's celebrated Polynesian saga.