Divya Agarwal's pre-wedding celebration attended by top TV celebrities
Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar, set to wed on February 20, hosted a star-studded cocktail night on February 18 in Mumbai.
Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar are set to tie the knot on February 20. Ahead of their big day, they hosted a cocktail night in Mumbai on February 18, which was attended by several big names from the TV industry.
Notably, Nikki Tamboli was present at the event, dazzling in a copper saree.
Eijaz Khan also graced the event, looking sharp in a brown formal suit.
Suyyash Rai, dressed in a black oversized outfit, added to the glamour of the evening.
Vishal Aditya Singh too was present, making a style statement with his sartorial outfit.
Akash Choudhary and Nibeditaa Pal, of 'Splitsvilla 10' fame and rumoured to be a couple, were also in attendance at the pre-wedding celebration.
Divya’s wedding festivities will also include a mehendi ceremony on the 19th. The pheras will take place on February 20.
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