Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar are set to tie the knot on February 20. Ahead of their big day, they hosted a cocktail night in Mumbai on February 18, which was attended by several big names from the TV industry.

Notably, Nikki Tamboli was present at the event, dazzling in a copper saree.

Eijaz Khan also graced the event, looking sharp in a brown formal suit.

Suyyash Rai, dressed in a black oversized outfit, added to the glamour of the evening.

Vishal Aditya Singh too was present, making a style statement with his sartorial outfit.

Akash Choudhary and Nibeditaa Pal, of 'Splitsvilla 10' fame and rumoured to be a couple, were also in attendance at the pre-wedding celebration.

Divya’s wedding festivities will also include a mehendi ceremony on the 19th. The pheras will take place on February 20.