Actor Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya recently faced a setback when she suffered a double fracture after a fall, leading to surgery. However, her road to recovery seems promising as she gears up to return to work on her show "Adrishyam." Expressing her readiness to resume work despite her injury, Dahiya stated, "Personally, I am ready to work even now. Those who know me are aware that how quickly I bounce back." She emphasized that while she has expressed her availability, there's no pressure from the makers' end, respecting their creative decisions.

Anshuman Kishore Singh, the director of "Adrishyam," confirmed Dahiya's timeline for returning to work, stating, "She can work after 15 days as she has told me." However, he acknowledged that her injury might limit her ability to perform action sequences initially, highlighting her resilience by calling her "a very tough girl."

Addressing the impact of Dahiya's injury on the show's shoot schedule, Singh admitted that it posed challenges due to her integral role. He mentioned creating adjustments to accommodate the continuity issues caused by her absence, emphasizing the importance of her character, Parvati, in the storyline.

Singh commended both Dahiya and co-star Eijaz Khan for their adaptability, stating, "Divyanka is a big superstar on TV, but performance wise, she is a very web actor." He also praised Khan's professionalism, noting their adjustment to the unique shooting style of "Adrishyam."

Despite the setback in the shoot schedule, Singh assured viewers that the telecast of the show won't be affected due to Dahiya's injury. He mentioned having a substantial reserve of filmed episodes, ensuring a seamless continuation of the show without disruptions.

As Dahiya recuperates and prepares to return to set, the team behind "Adrishyam" remains committed to maintaining the quality and consistency of the show, showcasing the resilience and dedication of its cast and crew.