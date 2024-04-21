The Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi-starrer "Do Aur Do Pyaar" is experiencing a positive trend at the box office. On its second day of release, the film garnered an estimated Rs 0.85 crore in earnings, bringing its total collection to Rs 1.40 crore.

Initially, the film had a modest start, collecting Rs 0.55 lakh on its opening day. However, with a significant increase in earnings on Day 2, "Do Aur Do Pyaar" is showing promising growth. While these figures are early estimates, official numbers are yet to be released.

Released on April 19, the film faced competition from Ekta Kapoor's "LSD 2". Despite the clash, "Do Aur Do Pyaar" has garnered attention for its star-studded cast, including Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy. The film, lauded as a relationship drama, has received favorable reviews from critics and is anticipated to benefit from positive word-of-mouth.

Bankrolled by Sameer Nair, Deepak Segal, Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar, and Swati Iyer Chawla, "Do Aur Do Pyaar" is directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta. Notably, the film marks Ileana D'Cruz's return to the big screen after embracing motherhood. Her last appearance was in "The Big Bull" alongside Abhishek Bachchan. Meanwhile, Sendhil Ramamurthy, known for his role in the 2022 series "Doom Patrol", makes his Hindi film comeback after the acclaimed "Shor in the City", directed by Raj and DK.