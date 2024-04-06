The first trailer of Do Aur Do Pyaar is here. The relationship drama promises a good time at the theatres with its perfect blend of comic and emotional elements. The movie stars Pratik Gandhi, Sendhil Ramamurthy, Vidya Balan and Ileana D'Cruz in the lead.

In the short video, we see that Balan and Gandhi, a married couple, are experiencing some issues in their relationship. The next frame then sees both their characters indulging in an extra-marital affair, with Ramamurthy and D'Cruz's characters, respectively.

As soon as the trailer was released, fans rushed to the comment section to post their reactions. One user commented, "Happy to see Vidya Balan." "That legendary laugh of Vidya Balan," wrote one fan. One person commented, "Thanks, something raw and real after a long time."

Do Aur Do Pyaar marks Illeana's first film after embracing motherhood. She last featured in The Big Bull alongside Abhishek Bachchan. Meanwhile, Sendhil was last seen in the 2022 series, Doom Patrol. His last Hindi film appearance was in Raj and DK's acclaimed, Shor in the City.

Vidya Balan last starred in the thriller, Neeyat. She will next be seen in Kartik Aaryan-Triptii Dimri's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Bankrolled by Sameer Nair, Deepak Segal, Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar and Swati Iyer Chawla, Do Aur Do Pyaar will release in cinemas on April 19.