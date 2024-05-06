Get ready for some major excitement as the new Hindi trailer for The Garfield Movie has finally arrived, setting the perfect mood for this highly anticipated animated comedy. Fans can rejoice as the film hits Indian screens a whole week earlier than expected, with the release date set for May 17th, 2024!

The buzz surrounding the film has been steadily growing, especially with the announcement that Varun Sharma will be lending his voice to the iconic lasagna-loving feline in the Hindi version. Sony Pictures Entertainment India has just dropped a brand new Hindi trailer featuring Sharma's voice, promising an entertaining experience for the entire family.

Varun Sharma's comedic timing and personality perfectly complement Garfield's legendary sass, making this pairing a highlight of the film. To add to the excitement, Sony Pictures Entertainment India has decided to advance the release date for India, offering audiences here the chance to enjoy the movie before anywhere else in the world.

In this installment, Garfield, known for his disdain for Mondays and insatiable appetite for lasagna, finds himself embarking on a wild adventure that pushes him out of his comfort zone. An unexpected reunion with his long-lost father, the scruffy street cat Vic, throws Garfield's pampered life into chaos, with his canine companion Odie dragged along for the ride. Together, the unlikely trio becomes entangled in Vic's hilarious and high-stakes heist.

Chris Pratt voices Garfield while Samuel L. Jackson lends his talents to Vic. Directed by Mark Dindal, the film also features an ensemble cast including Hannah Waddingham, Ving Rhames, Nicholas Hoult, Cecily Strong, Harvey Guillén, Brett Goldstein, and Bowen Yang.

Indian audiences can catch The Garfield Movie in cinemas starting May 17th, 2024, in both English and Hindi versions. With its blend of humor, adventure, and heartwarming moments, the film promises to be the ultimate family entertainment experience this summer.