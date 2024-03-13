Park Hyung-sik, renowned for his versatility in both slapstick comedy and romantic roles, has made a strong mark in the Korean industry over the last ten years.

He portrays Jeong-woo, a plastic surgeon who experiences PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) following a surgical mishap, in the current series "Doctor Slump." Renowned for his endearing nature on film, Park Shin-hye co-stars with the "romance king" of Hallyu in this SLL-produced drama that centers on mental health and the value of taking things slow.

In an exclusive interaction with IndiaToday.in, Korean actor Park Hyung-sik shared his experience of working with Park Shin Hye in the drama 'The Heirs' and their current project 'Doctor Slump'. "Actually, Park Shin-hye and I didn't have many scenes together in 'The Heirs,' so I felt like we were working together for the first time in 'Doctor Slump', but we've known each other since then, so our first meeting on set was more exciting than nervous, and I was looking forward to what was to come for shooting", said Hyung Sik.

With the drama "Prosecutor Princess," Hyung-sik made his acting debut in 2010. He then starred in a number of dramas before becoming well-known for his part in the TV series "High Society" (2015).

With his performances in dramas such "Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth" (2016–2017), "Strong Woman Do Bong Soon" (2017), "Soundtrack" (2022), and "Happiness" (2021), the actor further cemented his reputation as a major actor. He received nominations and prizes for his performances, including the Baeksang Arts Award for Best New Actor in Television, as well as critical praise.

Park Hyung-sik has undertaken efforts in music, theater, and modeling in addition to his acting profession.

‘Doctor Slump’ is currently streaming on Netflix.