A high-profile legal dispute between Hollywood stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni is set to become the focus of a new docu-series on Discovery+ in the UK.

The show, following similar productions on Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard and Rebekah Vardy vs. Coleen Rooney, is scheduled to premiere in June.

The documentary will examine the details of the legal confrontation, which has drawn widespread media attention. Lively filed a legal complaint against Baldoni, accusing him of sexual misconduct on the set of 'It Ends With Us.'

She also alleges that Baldoni orchestrated an online smear campaign against her by hiring a public relations firm to silence her claims. Baldoni has denied all allegations and countersued for $400 million, citing defamation.

The controversy has dominated industry headlines in 2025, leading to extensive public and media scrutiny. The upcoming series promises to provide an in-depth analysis of the events leading up to the court cases and the broader implications for Hollywood’s power dynamics.

The announcement of 'Baldoni vs. Lively: A Hollywood Feud' was part of a broader slate of scripted and unscripted series unveiled by Warner Bros. Discovery. Charlotte Reid, Vice President of Commissioning at Warner Bros. Discovery, emphasised the platform’s commitment to delivering compelling content, stating that they are expanding their popular 'vs' format while introducing new talent and ideas.

The series will be featured alongside other major investigative documentaries, including an exploration of the controversy surrounding Spanish football official Luis Rubiales and Jenni Hermoso, following the widely criticized kiss incident at the 2023 Women's Soccer World Cup.