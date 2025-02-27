A new documentary shedding light on Matthew Perry’s final days has raised serious concerns about the medical treatment he received before his death. The Friends star, who passed away on October 28, 2023, from an accidental overdose, reportedly had dangerously high levels of ketamine in his system, according to his autopsy report.

The Peacock documentary explores allegations that Perry was administered 27 doses of ketamine in just three days leading up to his death. Federal prosecutors claim Dr Salvador Plasencia, who has been indicted, supplied the powerful anaesthetic illegally. Former U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California, Martin Estrada, alleged in the documentary that Plasencia arranged for Perry to receive injections from a live-in assistant with no medical training.

“Allegedly, you have Dr Plasencia providing ketamine to a live-in assistant who has no medical training whatsoever, and that live-in assistant is administering ketamine to a person whose risk factors are through the roof,” Estrada stated.

The documentary further claims that Plasencia continued supplying Perry with ketamine despite warning signs. Estrada alleged that Plasencia met Perry in various locations, including a parking lot in Long Beach, to administer the drug—a clear violation of medical ethics.

Prosecutors also revealed that Perry had shown a poor reaction to the drug at one point, reportedly freezing up after an injection. Despite this, Plasencia allegedly did nothing to intervene and continued providing ketamine to Perry’s assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa.

The case also names Jasveen Sangha, known as “The Ketamine Queen,” as a key supplier. According to court documents, Iwamasa admitted in a plea deal that he injected Perry with multiple doses of ketamine per day between October 24 and 27. On the day of his death, Perry received his first dose at 8:30 a.m., followed by another at 12:45 p.m. He allegedly requested a third dose just 40 minutes later, instructing Iwamasa to “shoot me up with a big one” and prepare the hot tub.

Perry was found unresponsive in his jacuzzi later that day. By the time Iwamasa returned from running errands, the actor had already died. The revelations in the documentary have sparked fresh scrutiny over the circumstances surrounding Perry’s passing and the alleged misconduct of the medical professionals involved.