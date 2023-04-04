For no obvious reason, Twitter's website altered its logo to a Dogecoin. Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter, replaced the recognizable blue bird with the "doge" meme associated with the Dogecoin cryptocurrency. Notably, the Twitter mobile app remained unchanged. Following the modification, according to the reports, Dogecoin's worth momentarily soared, pushing its price to more than $0.10 for the first time in months.

The price of the volatile coin increased by more than 30 per cent in just 30 minutes. Musk has previously declared his support for dogecoin and is even engaged in a legal dispute related to it.

It is important to note that the Shiba Inu doge picture is well-known as the logo of the Dogecoin blockchain and cryptocurrency, which was developed in 2013 as a joke to mock other cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, according to the reports.

The image of the discussion between the anonymous account and Twitter's CEO from March 26, 2022, in which the latter requested to change the bird logo to "doge," was also shared by the company's CEO. Sharing this post on Twitter, Musk wrote, "As promised."

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According to Variety, Musk, who paid USD 44 billion to acquire Twitter last autumn, is a well-known superfan of the Doge meme and has pushed Dogecoin on Twitter and while hosting "Saturday Night Live" last year. Dogecoin's worth increased by over 20% on Monday after Twitter's online logo changed.