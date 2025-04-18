Dolly Parton is turning the spotlight on her decades-spanning career in live performance with the release of her upcoming memoir, Star of the Show: My Life on Stage, arriving November 11.

The book, co-written with music journalist Tom Roland, will delve into Parton’s experiences on stage from the early days alongside Porter Wagoner to headlining massive tours and appearing in major televised events, including her widely praised 2023 NFL halftime performance.

This marks the third volume in Parton’s autobiographical series, following Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics and Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones. According to publisher Penguin Random House, the memoir will feature never-before-shared stories, personal reflections, and more than 350 full-color photographs, many of which have never been published.

A special deluxe edition will include an eight-page gatefold listing Parton's full performance history, offering a comprehensive look at one of music’s most enduring live entertainers. Parton herself will narrate the audiobook version.

The 78-year-old icon made the announcement on Instagram, writing, “I’m so excited to finally share my new book with you, Star of the Show: My Life on Stage!”

Preorders for the book are currently available. This latest release adds to Parton’s growing body of literary work, which includes children’s books and the bestselling novel Run, Rose, Run, co-authored with James Patterson.