Dolly Parton dies at 80: ‘Bed of plush cotton’ was her final wish

Country music icon Dolly Parton had a simple wish for her final resting place — a “beautiful bed of plush cotton” — a detail her nephew Bryan Seaver shared after her death at 80.

Parton died on August 25 after a brief battle with cancer at Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Centre in Nashville, surrounded by her loved ones, according to a statement from her representatives. Her death was announced by Seaver, who was her head of security for more than two decades.

In a video posted on Parton’s Instagram, Seaver said the singer had spoken to him personally about how she wanted to be remembered.

“Dolly was a farmer, just like her daddy,” Seaver said, recalling how her father worked the soil while she “farmed songs and happiness”. He said Parton had told him she wanted to rest “in a beautiful bed of plush cotton” because, after a lifetime of wearing heavy rhinestones, she deserved to be comfortable and have some rest.

Seaver also revealed that Parton had asked him years ago to make the announcement of her death when the time came. He described the moment as one marked by both pride and grief, but said the sadness belonged to those left behind, not Parton.

Parton’s family had a long connection with Seaver. He first travelled with her as a child in the early 1980s and later succeeded his father, Larry, as her head of security. In his tribute, he said Parton had opened doors not only for her family but also for generations of singers, songwriters, musicians and aspiring artists.

“She never saw a door she couldn't open,” Seaver said, adding that the opportunities she created had helped change history.

Parton had reduced her public appearances and stepped back from touring in the months before her death following a series of health problems. She had also cancelled a planned Las Vegas residency.

During a rare appearance at Dollywood earlier this year, Parton acknowledged that she had been dealing with health issues but said she was not retiring. She also spoke about the emotional toll of losing her husband, Carl Dean, who died in March 2025 after nearly 60 years of marriage.

Despite her reduced touring schedule, Parton continued working on music and other projects.

Parton began her recording career with the 1967 album Hello, I'm Dolly and went on to become one of the most influential figures in country music. Her best-known songs include Jolene, 9 to 5 and I Will Always Love You, which later became a global hit for Whitney Houston.

She was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1999 and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022. Her career extended beyond music into film, television, business and philanthropy.

Her charitable work included the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, which has distributed hundreds of millions of books to children. She also supported research that contributed to the development of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Among those paying tribute was rapper Eminem, who shared a letter Parton had sent him after their 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductions.

Although the two never met, Parton had congratulated Eminem on his induction and told him that she believed he was exceptional in his field. Eminem said her message had stayed with him and thanked her for taking the time to write to him.

Parton’s death has since prompted tributes from musicians, actors and other public figures, reflecting the breadth of her influence across generations and genres.

Her family has said she will be remembered not only for her music but also for the generosity and opportunities she extended to others throughout her life.