Dolly Parton receives honorary Oscar, calls recognition a 'blessing'

Music powerhouse Dolly Parton grabbed the spotlight at the 2025 Governors Awards after earning her first-ever Oscar — an Honorary Award recognising her decades of entertainment and philanthropy. The country legend accepted the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award via video from her Nashville home, telling viewers she had been “blessed more than I ever dreamed possible.”

Holding the statuette, Parton reflected on the values that shaped her. “I grew up in a house with 12 kids,” she said, noting that the crowded childhood taught her why sharing mattered. “We didn’t have that much to share, but my mom and daddy showed me by example that the more you give, the more blessings come your way.”

Parton called the honour a “great blessing of a lifetime” and said it reminded her of the responsibility artists carry. “I don’t take this kind of thing lightly,” she said. “It makes me want to dream up new ways to help lift people up. Isn’t that what we’re supposed to be here for?”

The Oscar was presented during the Academy’s 16th Governors Awards at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles. Debbie Allen, Tom Cruise and Wynn Thomas also received honorary recognition during the ceremony.

Often celebrated for her towering influence on country music, Parton’s career spans multiple Grammys, classic hits including “Jolene” and “I Will Always Love You,” and a global literacy initiative, the Imagination Library, which has gifted millions of books to children.

She admitted she’s rarely slowed down long enough to reflect. “I have just been going so fast my whole life,” she said. “How in the world did I even have a life? How did I even get it done?” She added that she never had children, so she avoided “a guilty feeling,” and is grateful she lived to see her dreams realised.

Parton also offered a quick peek into her famously high-energy routine, saying she starts her mornings at 3 a.m. and even walks around the house in heels — a reminder that her sparkle extends far beyond the stage.