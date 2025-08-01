Dominic Megam Sangma wins National Award for Garo film ‘Rapture’

Celebrated filmmaker Dominic Megam Sangma has won the Best Feature Film in Garo for "Rimdogittanga (Rapture)" at the 71st National Film Awards, earning accolades for his deeply evocative storytelling rooted in Meghalaya’s tribal heritage.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma congratulated the director on social media, calling the award “a testament to his unique voice and vision.” He added that Dominic’s work continues to captivate audiences while reflecting the richness of tribal life.

This recognition marks yet another milestone for Dominic, whose cinematic works have consistently brought global attention to Northeast India's indigenous narratives.

A heartfelt congratulations poured in from across the state, with many hailing Rapture as a cultural triumph and a proud moment for the Garo Hills.



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