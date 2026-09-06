Dominican Republic's Joheirry Mola crowned Miss World 2026; India's Nikita Porwal exits in Top 40

Joheirry Mola of the Dominican Republic was crowned Miss World 2026 after winning the 73rd edition of the global beauty pageant at a grand finale held in Nha Trang, Vietnam, on September 5.

Mola secured the title after advancing to the final six alongside contestants from Malaysia, South Africa, Spain, Vietnam and Eritrea. Reigning Miss World Opal Suchata Chuangsri of Thailand handed over the crown during the ceremony.

Spain's Elisabeth Reynes Alabern finished as first runner-up, while Malaysia's Taanusiya Chetty was named second runner-up.

The finale marked the culmination of the 73rd Miss World Festival and coincided with the Miss World Organisation's 75th anniversary celebrations.

India's Nikita Porwal ended her campaign with a Top 40 finish, extending the country's streak of reaching the Top 40 at eight consecutive editions of the pageant.

The official Miss India handle praised her performance, saying she represented the country with "grace, conviction and heart" throughout the competition and thanked her for carrying India's hopes on one of the world's biggest stages.

For the finale, Porwal appeared in a gown featuring a structured corset with floral embroidery and hand embellishments that flowed across the silhouette.