Amazon Prime Video recently stirred curiosity and confusion among its followers with a cryptic social media post that advised viewers, "Don't go to Nagaland." The post quickly caught attention as it featured iconic characters from various popular series on the platform, each echoing the same warning with their signature flair. However, the post was mysteriously deleted from Instagram shortly after it was shared. Here's a breakdown of what transpired and the real reason behind this intriguing message.

The post featured well-known characters from Prime Video's hit series, each offering something valuable but advising against going to Nagaland:

Brij Bhushan Dubey from Panchayat (Raghubir Yadav): "Lauki le lo (take bottle gourd) but don't go to Nagaland."

Akhandanand Tripathi aka Kaleen Bhaiya from Mirzapur (Pankaj Tripathi): "Gaddi le lo (Take the car) but don't go to Nagaland."

Bae from Call Me Bae (Ananya Panday): "Take my handbag but don't go to Nagaland."

Tara Khanna from Made in Heaven (Sobhita Dhulipala): "Khanna House le lo but don't go to Nagaland."

Srikant Tiwari from The Family Man (Manoj Bajpayee): "Vada Pav le lo but don't go to Nagaland."

Sunny from Farzi (Shahid Kapoor): "Mujhse asli note le lo but don't go to Nagaland."

Billy Butcher from The Boys (Karl Urban): "Take compound but don't go to Nagaland."

Radhe Rathod from Bandish Bandits (Ritwik Bhowmik): "Mera gharana le lo but don't go to Nagaland."

Urfi Javed from Follow Kar Lo Yaar: "Mere followers le lo but don't go to Nagaland."

Bunny from Citadel: Honey Bunny (Varun Dhawan): "Citadel chale jao (go to Citadel) but don't go to Nagaland."

This coordinated message left fans puzzled and sparked widespread speculation. However, before theories could take root, the post was removed, adding to the mystery.

The Real Reason Behind the Post

The seemingly ominous message was, in fact, a clever marketing strategy by Amazon Prime Video to promote the much-anticipated Paatal Lok Season 2. Starring Jaideep Ahlawat, Ishwak Singh, Gul Panag, Nagesh Kukunoor, and Jahnu Barua, the gritty crime thriller is set to return on January 17. The series, known for its intense storytelling and gripping narrative centered around Inspector Hathi Ram Chaudhary, is expected to delve deeper into dark and complex themes in its second season.

The choice of Nagaland in the promotional campaign hints at a potential plotline or setting that could play a significant role in the upcoming season, thereby piquing viewers' interest. By leveraging familiar characters and their catchphrases, Amazon Prime Video created an engaging and suspenseful buzz around Paatal Lok Season 2.

While the post's deletion has raised further curiosity, it has undoubtedly succeeded in capturing the audience's attention. Fans are now eagerly awaiting the new season to uncover how Nagaland ties into the storyline.

Paatal Lok Season 2 will start streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video from January 17.