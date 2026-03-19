Doraemon director Tsutomu Shibayama dies at 84

Tsutomu Shibayama, the acclaimed director associated with the long-running Doraemon franchise, has died at the age of 84. The Japanese animation studio Asia-do, also known as Ajia-do Animation Works, confirmed that he passed away on March 6, 2026, due to lung cancer.

In a statement, the studio said, “Our former President and CEO, Tsutomu Shibayama, passed away on March 6, 2026, due to lung cancer. He was 84 years old.”

Shibayama was widely recognised for his work on Doraemon, where he served as chief director for the television series and helmed the film franchise for more than two decades. His contribution played a key role in shaping one of Japan’s most enduring animated properties.

Before his association with Doraemon, he worked as an animation director on titles such as Dokonjo Gaeru and Ganso Tensai Bakabon. Over the years, he also contributed to several other well-known productions. The studio noted that “he served as chief director for the TV series ‘Doraemon’, and has worked as director and general director on numerous other works, including Nintama Rantaro, Chibi Maruko-chan, and Majime ni Fumajime Kaiketsu Zorori.”

According to the studio, the funeral was held privately, attended only by close family members, in keeping with the wishes of the bereaved family. “We respectfully decline any floral tributes, monetary gifts, or visits of condolence,” the statement added.

The company also thanked fans for their continued support. “All of us at the company express our heartfelt gratitude for the kindness and warm support you extended to us during your lifetime. We are planning to hold a memorial service at a later date,” it said.

Doraemon, one of Shibayama’s most influential works, follows a robotic cat from the 22nd century who travels back in time to guide a young boy, Nobita Nobi, helping him navigate everyday challenges and shape a better future.