Doraemon film set for first wide theatrical release in India this October

One of Japan’s most recognisable animated franchises is set to make a major leap onto Indian cinema screens, with Doraemon the Movie: New Nobita and the Castle of the Undersea Devil scheduled for a nationwide theatrical release on October 2.

The film will be released across India by TV Asahi and PVR INOX Pictures in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, marking the first time a Doraemon feature film will receive a wide theatrical rollout in the country.

Based on the manga series created by Fujiko F. Fujio, the movie follows Doraemon, Nobita and their friends on an underwater adventure that explores themes of friendship, courage and discovery.

Ahead of the release, an official social media handle, Doraemon Movie India, has been launched to share updates, promotional content and announcements related to the film.

As part of its promotional campaign, Doraemon will make a public appearance at CORE, a pop culture festival organised by BWO at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on June 20 and 21. The event will feature a dedicated Doraemon-themed zone, including interactive activities, installations, photo opportunities and a giant character inflatable.

The October release is being positioned as a milestone for the franchise in India, where Doraemon has built a large fan base through television broadcasts over the past two decades. The move to cinemas gives Indian audiences an opportunity to experience one of the character’s adventures on the big screen for the first time through a nationwide theatrical release.