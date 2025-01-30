British pop sensation Ed Sheeran is bringing his Mathematics (+–=÷x) Tour to India, and kicking off the show in Pune on Thursday night will be The Archies star and singer Dot., aka Aditi Saigal.

Sheeran’s India tour includes stops in Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Shillong, and Delhi-NCR. Dot., known for her indie music and acting debut in Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix film, shared her excitement on Instagram ahead of the big night.

In a past interview, she revealed how she landed The Archies. Akhtar had been following her music and initially reached out for a song. A Zoom call later turned into an unexpected audition. “She asked if I’d ever acted, I told her just in school plays. Then I flew down from the UK, auditioned, and got the part,” she shared.

Being part of a musical film felt natural to her. “The 50s and 60s era is my favourite. There was always an instrument around—on set, in the hotel. I even wrote a lot of music while filming,” she recalled.

Now, from the big screen to the big stage, Dot. is all set to open for one of the world’s biggest pop stars.

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