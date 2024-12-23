Bigg Boss 18 witnessed another dramatic turn of events as a double elimination shocked the housemates following Digvijay Rathee's mid-week eviction. This time, Yamini Malhotra and Edin Rose were shown the door, leaving the house divided in reactions. While most contestants appeared satisfied with the outcome, Kashish Kapoor was visibly heartbroken.

In an emotional breakdown, Kashish questioned the fairness of the eliminations, expressing her belief that fellow housemates Eisha or Chaahat should have been evicted instead. Struggling to process the departure of Yamini and Edin, Kashish tearfully confided, “Is this a bloody joke? After 50 days, I finally found someone I liked in this house. Everybody else is a snake.”

As Yamini and Edin bid their final goodbyes, the atmosphere grew nostalgic. In a touching gesture, Karan carried Yamini on his back, recreating a memorable moment from a prior task. Meanwhile, Avinash lifted her in his arms, marking their camaraderie. Both Yamini and Edin expressed gratitude to Bigg Boss for the opportunity before leaving the house.

Kashish, however, couldn’t hold back her frustrations and vented her feelings to Sara. She remarked, “Chaahat kya karti hai ghar mei, Saala nikalo usko. Kya karti hai Eisha, Avinash mein ghusne ke alawa? Nikalo usko. Edin ki galti thi kya ghar mein koi ladka nahi bacha hai ghusne ke liye. Yamini ki galti hai kya usne serial nahi kiya 10 saal. Ghar mein toh sab kuch kiya na (What does Chaahat even do in the house? Just kick her out! And what does Eisha do, apart from clinging to Avinash? Get rid of her too! Was it Edin's fault that there’s no other guy left in the house for her to cling to? Is it Yamini's fault that she hasn’t acted in a serial for 10 years? She’s contributed everything in the house, hasn’t she?).”

Amidst the tension, the house welcomed a surprise visit from Varun Dhawan and his Baby John co-stars Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi. The trio added a touch of cheer to the otherwise somber day, promoting their upcoming movie and engaging in lighthearted banter with the contestants.

With these evictions and Kashish's fiery comments, the dynamics inside the Bigg Boss house are bound to shift further. As alliances fracture and emotions run high, viewers are eagerly awaiting what’s next in the high-stakes reality show.