Karma hits back and there is no escape route for the accused this time. Shantanu, a former lawyer who left Assam after the failure of his first case has returned to Assam after 7 years to attend his sister’s wedding. But fate has other plans for him.

Dr Bezbaruah 2, a drama and a gripping thriller released on February 3, directed by late Assamese actor Nipon Goswami featuring Adil Hussain, Zubeen Garg, and Kinkini Bhattacharya in pivotal roles, received an overwhelming response from the audience.

With music by Zubeen Garg and a plot and screenplay written by Rajdweep, the film with the greatest commercial features gained the hearts of the people once again after nearly five decades.

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Talking exclusively to IndiaTodayNE, Padmarag Goswami (who is playing the journalist in the movie) said, It is a fully commercial and entertaining movie and it will entertain every kind of audience. The movie is technically sound and the storyline is awesome. We're promoting our film at various locations such as universities and more because when the product reaches the masses, it garners more attention. People want to see their favourite artists in flesh and blood, and it has them extremely enthusiastic for the final result.

I'm really excited about this movie since this movie is made by the late Nipon Goswami. I'm very happy that his baby has born today and seeing the overwhelming response of the people, I think this movie is going to do really well at the box office, said Nishita Goswami at the premiere on February 2.

Talking about his experience with the film, writer Rajdweep told India Today NE, ‘writing the sequel of a cult movie like ‘Dr Bezbaruah’ has been one of the biggest challenges of my writing career, I guess. I was excited and nervous as well when legendary actor Nipon Goswami approached me with the idea of making a sequel.’

It needs mention here that Dr Bezbaruah has come across lots of attention after Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan smashed all records in Indian Cinema.

Earlier on February 1, Rajdweep replied to the criticism that has been taking place that suggested, ‘DrBezbaruah 2’ may face many challenges after Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan overwhelmed audiences with its amazing visuals and twists.

"Dr Bezbaruah 2 film is the sequel of a cult Assamese film ‘DrBezbaruah' which was released way back in 1969 and it was the biggest hit of the Assamese film industry. Now after 54 years, a sequel has been made and everyone was waiting eagerly for its release", said Rajdweep on February 1.