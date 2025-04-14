Blue Origin's all-women crew mission is sending American singer Katy Perry to the space today. Ahead of the historic spaceflight, she shared a video on her Instagram giving a tour of her spaceship capsule.

Katy Perry, whose call name is 'Feather-2' for the mission, is seen wearing her blue-coloured space uniform with 'Perry' written on it.

Expressing her excitement, she sings "here are the new shepherd" while giving a tour.

"I’ve dreamed of going to space for 15 years and tomorrow that dream becomes a reality," she wrote on her Instagram. "The Taking Up Space Crew launches tomorrow morning at 7am CT, and I am SO honored to be alongside 5 other incredible and inspiring women as we become the first ever all female flight space crew!"

Katy will be joined by journalist Gayle King, Lauren Snchez (partner of Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos), civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, aerospace engineer Aisha Bowe, and film producer Kerianne Flynn.

"I do believe this. I'm not going to say I can't believe I'm here. I do believe this because I think that believing your dreams and saying that is actually how you make your dreams come true," Katy Perry says in the video.