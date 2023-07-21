A new teaser for Ayushmann Khurrana's forthcoming movie Dream Girl 2 was unveiled on July 20. Following the practise of speaking with well-known characters from future movies in the teaser, Pooja (played by Ayushmann) this time had Rocky, portrayed by Ranveer Singh, on the line from Karan Johar's upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

In the trailer, Rocky compliments Pooja on her stunning red sari and wonders whether she's like the World Cup, which comes every four years. Pooja then declares that her first look would be unveiled on July 25 and refers to herself as a "trophy".

The promo was released by the film’s producer Ektaa Kapoor. She wrote in the caption: ”Pooja ek tyohaar hai, pachees ko iss baar hai! Your @pooja___dreamgirl arrives with a ROCKYing surprise on 25th July.”

The film’s earlier promos featured Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, Ranbir Kapoor's 'Tu Juthi Main Makkar' and Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

The team decided to take additional time to work on the VFX, therefore Dream Girl 2 was originally scheduled to release in July.

“We want Ayushmann Khurrana’s character to look perfect as Pooja in Dream Girl 2, and that’s why we are taking extra time to perfect the VFX work for the face. We want to ensure that our viewers get the best possible experience when they watch the movie. The VFX work for Dream Girl 2 is an integral part of the movie, and we want to ensure that we deliver a high-quality product to our audiences,” Ekta Kapoor earlier said in a statement.