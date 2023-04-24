There is a new release date for Dream Girl 2. Dream Girl 2, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, was once slated for release on July 7, 2023. Ayushmann announced the delay in the comedy film's release date on Instagram on Monday, which was produced by Ekta Kapoor and directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. Ananya Panday is also portrayed in the movie.

Ayushmann, who plays the role of Pooja in the film, took to Instagram to share the new release date. Dream Girl 2 will now be released in theatres on August 25, 2023. The Instagram post was accompanied by an audio message from Pooja, in which she said, “Mere priya aashiqon, chaar saal baad aapke dil ka telephone phir se ring ring hoga. Ab iske liye taiyaari bhi toh shaandaar, dhamakedaar aur smoochiebhari honi chahiye na? Toh karo thoda aur intezaar; and keep sending lots of pyaar! Ab 7 ko saath mein nahin, Pooja ki kiss on August pacheed! Dream Girl 2 releasing in theatres on 25th August 2023. - Aapki pyaari Pooja (My dear lovers, after four years the phone lines of your heart will ring again. As I prepare for this explosion, you have to wait a little longer and send me lots of love. See you on August 25, and not July 7)."

Ayushmann just posted a fresh teaser for Dream Girl 2. Pooja, played by Ayushmann, receives a call from Salman Khan in the teaser. He says, "Bhai main dusro ke liye, tumhare liye to jaan hun (I am brother for others, but for you I am sweetheart)" and requests Pooja to call him "jaan" (sweetheart). Pooja requests a video call when Salman urges her to expose her face. The light goes out just before Salman can get a peek of Pooja.