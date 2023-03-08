The much-anticipated comedy film Dream Girl 2 is being produced with meticulous care by Ayushmann Khurrana's team. The Pathaan twist was present in the first sequel teaser. Currently, it is Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar's Ranbir Kapoor's voice. The amusing teaser has left netizens in splits.

A new Dream 2 promo, which was just as wonderful as the original one, was released on the occasion of Holi. It includes Pooja's exchange with Rockstar RK. They can be seen engaging in lighthearted conversations about their next movies.

When Pooja asks who's speaking, RK's voiceover goes, "Tumne meri awaaz nahi pehchani?" Bachna Ae Haseeno's music starts playing in the background. Ayushmann's Dream Girl character then tells him, "Ek number ke jhoote ho tum. Shaadi ka waada mujhse aur shaadi... aila... kisi aur se." The rest of the phone conversation is also hilarious.

“Yeh lo, Holi ke saath @pooja___dreamgirl bhi aa gayi apna rang dikhane! 👀😍…#DreamGirl2 in cinemas on 7th July 2023. #7KoSaathMein’, Ayushman captioned his Instagram post with the new teaser.

The promo left fans super excited. One of them commented, "This is gonna be funnn." Another wrote, "Full promotion bazzi phele Pathaan ab Ranbir." A netizen's comment read, "@ayushmannk literally doing next level promotion..." A fan wrote, "@ayushmannk Its gonna be yet again a masterpiece from one of the most versatile actor’s. Bow down to you and team."

Speaking of Ranbir Kapoor, his movie Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar hit the big screen today. Luv Ranjan directed the romantic comedy film, which also features Shraddha Kapoor.