Drishyam 2 had an amazing Saturday, with collections nearly doubling from Friday to Saturday. This was the case with Bhediya as well, albeit on lesser levels, and Drishyam 2 is doing the same by playing on much greater numbers, and that too in the third week. The film is trending like no other Hindi film in 2022 (rivaling The Kashmir Files), and with an open week ahead of it, it might go anywhere.

Drishyam 2 had a strong opening weekend at the box office, grossing Rs 15.38 crore on November 18. Given how well the picture has performed thus far, it will not be shocking to see the Ajay Devgn-starrer cross the Rs 200 crore mark shortly. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film earned Rs 4.46 crore on Saturday, which is a good result given the competition in the Hindi belt from An Action Hero and Bhediya.

Drishyam 2 is an emotional thriller that tells the narrative of Vijay Salgaonkar (Ajay), a cable operator whose life revolves around movies and his family, which includes his wife Nandini (Shriya Saran) and daughters Anju and Anu. Tabu plays Inspector Meera Deshmukh in the film. Ajay played Vijay Salgaonkar in Drishyam, who protects his family by all means when his daughter inadvertently murders a guy.

Vijay cleans up after disposing of the boy's body and then takes a family excursion to Panaji. They create their alibis by visiting an Ashram, seeing a movie, and dining at a restaurant. Drishyam is the Hindi version of the famous Malayalam film of the same name, directed by National Award winner Nishikant Kamat. Drishyam 2, directed by Abhishek Pathak, continues the plot.