'Drishyam 3' set for October 2025 release, Mohanlal shares latest update

Highly-anticipated movie "Drishyam 3" is all set to release in October, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal said.

Produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, the first film in the franchise was a box office hit when it released in 2013.

Its sequel, “Drishyam 2”, which came out in 2022, ended on a cliffhanger. Mohanlal portrays the role of Georgekutty in the film series.

The actor shared the exciting news on Saturday through a video posted on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter). In the video, Mohanlal appears as George Kutty, the role that made the Drishyam franchise a major hit. He is seen greeting the team, while text on the screen reads: "Coming soon. Lights. Camera. October."

Soon after the post, fans flooded the comment section with excitement. One of the fans wrote, "He will go to any extent to protect his family. Yess! The Classic Criminal is back! Another wrote, "Next industry hit loading (sic)."

'Drishyam' was a successful franchise, later remade in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Sinhalese and even Chinese. Reports say that the Hindi version of 'Drishyam 3', which is headlined by Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, will go on floors in October.