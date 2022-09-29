“Do you remember the story of Vijay and his family? Or should we remind you?”, T-series on September 29 released the trailer of Drishyam Recall.

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn on September 28, took to his Instagram account and shared the first look of his upcoming movie Drishyam 2.

In the picture, Ajay can be seen standing with a shovel. The unique movie additionally starred Shriya Saran, Ishita, Mrunal Jadhav, and Rajat Kapoor at the side of Ajay and Tabu. The movie is slated to launch on November 18, 2022.

While sharing the first poster of his movie he captioned, “2 aur 3 October ko kya hua tha yaad hai na? Vijay Salgaonkar is back with his family. (Do you remember what happened on October 2 and 3?) Recall Teaser Out Tomorrow! #Drishyam2”.

"One of the best bollywood movie I have ever seen," a friend replied on Ajay Devgn’s social media post.