British-Albanian singer Dua Lipa is set to walk down the aisle after reportedly getting engaged to British actor Callum Turner. The couple, who first sparked dating rumours in January 2024, are said to have exchanged engagement vows during a private ceremony just before Christmas. The joyous news was confirmed by British media reports, and fans have been buzzing with excitement ever since.

According to reports, the intimate engagement ceremony took place around Christmas and was attended by close family and friends. Pictures from the event revealed the 29-year-old global pop icon sporting a dazzling diamond ring. The couple plans to celebrate their engagement further with a small but glamorous New Year’s Eve party. The event is expected to host an exclusive guest list featuring prominent names like Bella Hadid, Harry Styles, and Emma Watson.

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Before the engagement was officially revealed, Dua Lipa gave fans a subtle hint about the special occasion. In a heartwarming Instagram post captioned, “Home for the holidays sending you all so much love,” she shared a series of cheerful pictures. Among them, Dua prominently displayed her engagement ring, beaming with happiness. One photograph showed her hands resting in her lap, while another featured a mirror selfie where the ring was on full display. The couple also shared a sweet car selfie, with Dua leaning into Callum as they smiled together.

Dua and Callum’s relationship first came to light earlier this year when Dua attended the premiere of Callum’s Apple TV+ series, Masters of the Air. Since then, they have frequently been seen together, from romantic dinners to casual outings. Most recently, Callum accompanied Dua to India during her November concert tour, where the pair enjoyed a private dinner after their arrival.