Grammy-winning artist Dua Lipa is returning to India this November for a much-anticipated concert. The singer announced her upcoming visit on social media, expressing her excitement to reconnect with Indian fans.

Dua shared a series of photos from her previous visit to India, reminiscing about the warmth and energy she experienced. "India, I'm coming back!!" she wrote on Instagram. "My trip at the start of this year was a beautiful reminder of how much I love this place. The warmth and energy I felt from everyone I met there was amazing, and I can't wait to see you again to perform in November!"

Her earlier visit in late 2023 saw Dua Lipa exploring Rajasthan and New Delhi. She ended the year in India, capturing moments like sipping tea in Rajasthan, watching traditional folk dancers, and visiting iconic sites like Humayun's Tomb and Bangla Sahib Gurudwara. She shared her gratitude for the experience, stating it was a meaningful time to recharge and prepare for the year ahead.

Fans in India are eagerly awaiting Dua Lipa’s return, making her November concert one of the most talked-about events of the year.