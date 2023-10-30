In the 400-meter event at the Open International Masters 2023 Athletics Championship in Dubai, Angad Bedi won the gold medal. The cricket star Bishan Singh Bedi, to whom he had donated the award, passed away last week. The renowned cricket player passed away at the age of 77 following a protracted illness.

On his Instagram feed, Angad shared a compilation of images from the event, including his winning moment. For the post, he also included a few images of himself and his late father. He wrote alongside the video, "Didn't have the heart, didn't have the courage. (My) Body wasn't willing, nor was the mind. But an external force from up above made me pull through. Not my best time, not my best form but somehow we did it. This gold (medal emoji) will always be my most special. Thank you Dad for being with me. I miss you (heart emoji) Your son (folded hands emoji) @nehadhupia".

He also thanked his wife Neha Dhupia and added, "To my coach.. @mirandabrinston sir thank you for being with me throughout this journey. There have been more bad days than good.. you were there like a rock. @prachishah11 doc for all you did and still continue to do.. I will land and come straight to you.. @nehadhupia you have tolerated me.. you have no choice in the matter To my Mehrunissa and Guriq .. I wish to run with both of you when you grow up."

Angad talked about his father in a press statement issued after he won the gold medal "This win is dedicated to my father, he always said that keep your head down and let your actions speak. I have always been deeply inspired by his wisdom. I did this race because that’s what my father would have wanted. It’s my way of honouring him and his legacy".

He added, "Sportsmanship is in my blood. And I want to do exactly what my father would have expected of me. I did this race, in honour of him and his values that he has instilled in me during his wonderful life. He will always be there with me, as my guiding light. I am also deeply grateful for the guidance and mentorship of Coach Miranda, whose expertise has been instrumental in my progress."