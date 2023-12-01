After the musical expedition that was initiated by Dunki Drop 2, Lutt Putt Gaya, audience expectations for the Sonu Nigam song were at an all-time high.

Composed by the musical master Pritam, this tune was initially heard in Dunki Drop 1, the movie's video unit, making fans excited for Shah Rukh Khan and Sonu Nigam to work together again after a long break.

This hauntingly beautiful song, Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se, is intended to replicate the team's unique chemistry. The combo is recognised for crafting mesmerising melodies and moments throughout the years.

Today's release of Dunki Drop 3, Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se, is a charming film that tells the touching story of four friends and their journey to new places. It does this by weaving a compelling narrative and introducing a new level of emotion. The song explores the deep pain of longing for one's own place, a feeling that is shared by many who have left their origins behind in search of a better future.

Based on true tales, Dunki is a tale of love and friendship that skillfully blends a wide range of narratives to offer both poignant and humorous solutions to the problems that its protagonists encounter. The film Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se portrays the yearning of Hardy, Manu, Buggu, and Balli to return to their hometown and loved ones while they set out on a transformative journey.

Dunki features an ensemble cast, with colourful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan. A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is slated to release in December 2023.

