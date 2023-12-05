Drop 4 provides a much-awaited trailer for the year's most endearing movie. The film, which is directed and narrated by the renowned Rajkumar Hirani, stars the adored Shah Rukh Khan and a stellar ensemble cast that includes Anil Grover, Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal, and Vikram Kochhar.

Viewers get a much-awaited look at the most endearing movie of the year with The Dunki: Drop 4.

Featuring the beloved Shah Rukh Khan as part of an amazing ensemble cast that also includes Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, the film is crafted by master storyteller and filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani.

A glimpse into the charming world of Rajkumar Hirani is provided by the video. SRK's train scene at the beginning sets the tone for the exciting journey to come. Beginning with Hardy, played by SRK, who arrives in a picturesque Punjabi village and meets a group of lively friends—Manu, Sukhi, Buggu, and Balli—all of whom share the dream of travelling to London in search of better opportunities and a better life for their loved ones back home—the video unit introduces the wonderfully whimsical characters.

This endearing story, which captures a wide range of emotions in a single frame, follows four friends on an amazing voyage to exotic locations that is full of obstacles and events that change their lives.