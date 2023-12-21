Shah Rukh Khan's latest film, 'Dunki', hit the theatres on December 21, sparking widespread excitement. As fans thronged cinema halls to witness the 'Badshah of Bollywood' on the big screen, a video emerged of a fan dressed as SRK's character Hardy, drawing attention from all quarters, including Shah Rukh Khan himself.

The fan in the video was seen mimicking a wrestling scene from the movie. 'Dunki' fever has swept across Indian cinemas, with fans marking the release by bursting crackers and dancing to dhol beats.

A fan, clad in a blue kurta pyjama and a matching sweater, mirroring SRK's attire in the film, caught everyone's eye. He performed a scene from the film outside the theatre, earning cheers from the crowd. Shah Rukh Khan responded to the viral video on X, urging fans to watch the movie and share their reviews.

Arre ab picture dekhne toh jao ya bahar hi kushti karte rahoge. Go in see the movie and tell me if u all enjoyed it. #Dunki https://t.co/axzMP8NZQN — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 21, 2023

'Dunki' directed by Rajkumar Hirani, is a Jio Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan. It is written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani and Kanika Dhillon. It also features Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu and others in supporting roles.