Shah Rukh Khan's film 'Dunki,' directed by Rajkumar Hirani, has seen a slight decrease in box office collections during weekdays, yet it maintains a strong presence.

Having completed two weeks in cinemas as of January 3, 'Dunki' is on track to reach a global box office milestone of Rs 450 crore.

The film earned Rs 160.22 crore in its first week, with further collections of Rs 7 crore on its second Friday, Rs 9 crore on its second Saturday, Rs 11.5 crore on its second Sunday, Rs 9.05 crore on its second Monday, Rs 3.85 crore on its second Tuesday, and an estimated Rs 3.30 crore on its second Wednesday at the Indian box office.

The film's total domestic collection now stands at Rs 203.92 crore.