The first teaser of 'Dunki', featuring Shah Rukh Khan, was unveiled on the actor's birthday recently. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, known for 'Munna Bhai MBBS' and '3 Idiots', the film introduces audiences to a unique world.

Shah Rukh Khan portrays Hardy, a man eager to relocate to London with his friends. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu as Manu and Vicky Kaushal as Sukhi. The storyline appears to be set in Punjab, focusing on the youth's desire to move abroad for a prosperous life.

The teaser's initial visuals feature Hardy and a group in black attire traversing a desert, being targeted by a suspicious individual.

Supporting characters, including one played by Boman Irani, are also briefly revealed. Unlike the intense action of 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan', Shah Rukh's successful 2023 releases, 'Dunki' seems to have a more innocent vibe while maintaining patriotic themes.

Shah Rukh Khan enjoyed a highly successful 2023, with films like 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan', contributing to his Rs 2100 crore worldwide gross. It remains to be seen if 'Dunki' can replicate the success of these films.