Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin reveal newborn daughter’s name

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin have revealed the name of their newborn daughter, Sylvie, days after announcing the arrival of their first child.

Sprouse, 34, shared the name while speaking about fatherhood on the latest episode of his podcast Wildmen. The actor opened up about life with his baby daughter and the experience of adjusting to being a new parent.

“There’s a moment when I look at Sylvie, and I’m like, ‘This is the coolest thing ever,’” Sprouse said.

He also described watching his daughter wake up, look at him and smile as one of the sweetest parts of caring for her.

Sprouse joked about the realities of life with a newborn, saying that most of the time it feels “like having a baby pet monkey” as he and Palvin settle into their new routine.

The actor also admitted that he has taken a particular liking to dressing his daughter.

“I did not expect to like this as much as I do, dressing her up in little fits,” he said, adding that he finds her “so cute”.

Sprouse said he has also been spending time with Sylvie while watching Los Angeles Dodgers games. He said he watches the games with her almost every day and is beginning to notice her responding to familiar routines.

“It feels really cool to see her learning so actively every day about everything, understanding feeding time and nap time,” he said.

The actor added that he could already see his daughter recognising their routine of sitting together in the nursing chair during Dodgers games.

Sprouse also joked that Sylvie may have inherited one of his habits — stretching frequently and falling asleep after feeding.

“She stretches a lot. It’s really funny. No matter what she’s doing,” he said, joking that she could turn out to be “a little lazy like me” and calling her a “lazybones”.

Sprouse and Palvin announced the birth of their daughter on September 28 through a joint Instagram post. The couple shared a photograph of themselves holding their newborn while watching a Dodgers game.

“We took Labor Day literally this year,” they wrote in the post.

The photograph showed Sprouse, Palvin and their daughter wearing Dodgers jerseys as they celebrated the arrival of their first child.