Chairman (exhibitor section), of Eastern India Motion Picture Association (EIMPA) Ratan Saha has written an open letter to the Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee demanding to make arrangements for the screening of the movie ‘Kerala Story’ in the cinema halls of the state.

Saha, who hails from Agartala, Tripura, is a businessman and owner of Rupasi Cinema Hall in Agartala as well as other theatres in West Bengal, expressed his concern for the cinema industry's survival and renovation efforts in the state.

In the letter to the West Bengal CM, Saha said, “I don't understand politics at all. My identity, I am a common businessman and ex-player and Chairman of (the exhibitor section), of the Eastern India Motion Picture Association (EIMPA). I have been involved with the film industry for the past 50 years. I am trying to revive the cinema industry in your state and renovate many cinema halls because if there is no cinema hall, the film industry has no value”.

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Saha said that he has screened the "Kerala Story" in his cinema hall.

“I have not raised a single protest against you because we have screened the film or else it would give the impression of personal involvement. So I was silent. Even the EIMPA should have informed you but no one protested. Currently, cinema halls are struggling as audiences are not attending. The present condition of the cinema halls is in dire situation. However, the film "Kerala Story" had a successful three-day run, providing some relief to cinema hall owners. So I request you to make arrangements for the screening of this film in West Bengal too in the interest of cinema hall owners. I don't need profit. I will donate all the commissions I get from continuing this picture. It’s a small effort to save the cinema industry”, the letter Saha reads.

