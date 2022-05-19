The Enforcement Directorate has filed a money-laundering investigation against billionaire and Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra in connection with the alleged porn racket. Raj Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai Police Department in 2021 for allegedly leading a pornography ring with international operations. The ED will conduct an investigation into the case's financial transactions.

The first arrests in the alleged porn racket case were made by the Mumbai Police in February 2021, when women were being forced to star in porn videos.

Raj Kundra was arrested in connection with the suspected pornographic racket when it was discovered that he was a key conspirator in the case. Supposedly obscene content

Armsprime Media Private Limited, a company created by Kundra in 2019, developed the Hotshots app, which has since been removed from the Play Store. Hotshots was later sold by Armsprime to Kenrin Limited, a UK-based company run by Kundra's brother-in-law Pradeep Bakshi.

Police said they retrieved pornographic videos from Raj Kundra's workplace and discovered WhatsApp communications indicating that, while Raj Kundra was not an official employee of UK-based Kenrin Private Limited, he was in charge of the app's day-to-day operations.