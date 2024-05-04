The Enforcement Directorate registered a money laundering case against Elvish Yadav in connection with the snake venom case which landed him in jail.

The Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner is currently out on bail.

Given the substantial sum of money involved in the scam, a senior ED official has revealed that the agency's Lucknow unit has filed a complaint under several provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Elvish Yadav and others in the snake venom case.

He added that Yadav and other individuals connected to the snake poison case would probably be questioned by the team. It is also said that they will look into Yadav's fleet of high-end cars.

Elvish Yadav was in legal custody earlier in March of this year and was incarcerated for fourteen days.

Despite his initial denial that the accusations against him were "baseless and fake," he later acknowledged that he had attended rave parties with each of the arrested suspects.

In addition, he acknowledged that he coordinated the delivery of snake venom for the rave events.