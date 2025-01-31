British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran kicked off his six-city India tour with a concert in Pune on Thursday, marking his first performance in the city. Wearing a t-shirt that read "Pune," Sheeran was met with loud cheers as he took the stage.

Addressing the audience, Sheeran noted that his previous two visits to India had been limited to Mumbai and said he was excited to bring his music to new cities this time.

He described each visit as an opportunity to explore the country and expressed gratitude for performing in India again.

The concert opened with a performance by singer-actor Dot., known for her role in The Archies. Sheeran’s Mathematics tour, produced and promoted by AEG Presents Asia and BookMyShow Live, will now move to Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Shillong, and Delhi-NCR.